Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said that those who dare to threaten President Recep Tayyip Erdogan do so at their own peril, as he is not a leader anyone can intimidate or silence.

"President Erdogan has devoted his life to fighting injustice and cruelty. He has always been on the side of the persecuted and the wronged. He has proudly, resolutely and stubbornly offended the oppressors," Altun said in a statement on X on Monday.

Altun stated that the Israeli government and its cabinet members are active participants of an ongoing genocide in Palestine.

"They are already convicted in the eyes of the global public opinion. It is only a matter of time before they get convicted in international courts. They will pay for what they have done," Altun said.

He noted that, aware of the impending consequences of their actions, Netanyahu government had grown increasingly aggressive, particularly when confronted with the truth.

"The genocidal intentions of the Netanyahu government are not debatable. The Israeli cabinet members’ rhetoric and actions have proven it many times over," he added.