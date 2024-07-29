WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mass shooting at upstate NY park kills one person, injures six
Police is working to gather information from witnesses and are seeking any footage of the incident.
Mass shooting at upstate NY park kills one person, injures six
No suspects are yet in custody, police says. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Sena SerimSena Serim
July 29, 2024

One person has been killed and at least six others injured following a mass shooting at a park in upstate New York.

Rochester police said they responded to Maplewood Park on Sunday around 6:20 PM local time to a large gathering with shots fired and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

An adult in their 20s was killed, another person suffered a life-threatening injury and five people were hospitalised with minor injuries, Captain Greg Bello said.

The identity of the victim fatally shot has not yet been released pending the notification of the family, Bello said.

Several police agencies responded to the park including the Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police and New York State Police. Rochester police did confirm a party was happening in the area at the time of the shooting.

"At this point we don't know how many people were shooting," Bello said. "We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can."

RECOMMENDED

No suspects were in custody, police said.

Police asked that anyone with video of the shooting send it to Major Crimes or contact Crime Stoppers or call either 311 or 911 with any information.

Rochester is about 547 kilometres northwest of Manhattan.

RelatedMass shooting epidemic: Does it reflect a ‘social breakdown’ in America?
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics