[NOTE: Tuning the Brain with Music available until August 26, 2024.]

“Tuning the Brain with Music” is an amazing encounter between music and neurosciences as it unfolds through the moving stories of people whose lives and mental health have literally been saved by music.

Where does music live in the human brain? How and in what form, does a sound, a song, a musical piece become an embedded emotion, image, memory or unforgettable melody? How and why does music succeed, often very quickly, in transforming the physiology and neural connections of the human brain, from a baby in gestation to our last breath?