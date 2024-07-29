The fast-food giant McDonald’s has said that its global sales fell 1 percent in the second quarter of the year.

McDonald’s’ US sales decreased 0.7 percent, according to the Big Mac-maker’s earnings release for the second quarter, as the “guest counts” fell, and “strategic menu price increases” resulted in losses.

Meanwhile, the fast food giant’s sales in the International Operated Markets segment fell 1.1 percent due to “negative comparable sales across a number of markets, driven by France,” the report showed on Monday.

At the same time, sales in the International Developmental Licensed Markets segment decreased 1.3 percent.

“The continued impact of the war in the Middle East and negative comparable sales in China more than offset positive comparable sales in Latin America and Japan,” the report revealed.