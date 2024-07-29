More than 100 people have been injured when a passenger train carrying more than 800 passengers collided with a truck at a railway crossing in southern Russia.

In a statement on Monday, Russian Railways said that 140 passengers on board suffered abrasions and bruises, and 30 people, including 12 children, have been hospitalised.

Video published on social media on Monday showed parts of what appeared to be the truck scattered on a grassy embankment beside a railway track, where several train carriages lay on their side.

The train was carrying around 800 passengers between the cities of Kazan and Adler when it collided with the truck at an "unguarded crossing", the governor of the southern Volgograd region, Andrei Bocharov, said.

"Emergency rescue work is being carried out at the site of the train derailment. Nine carriages derailed. Seven of them overturned," the emergency situations ministry said.

"Provisionally, more than 100 people have been injured."