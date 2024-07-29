The United States has announced new military aid for Ukraine valued at around $1.7 billion that features air defence munitions and artillery rounds that Kiev's forces say they desperately need.

The aid includes $200 million in equipment that will be drawn from existing US military stocks and will reach the battlefield quickly, as well as about $1.5 billion in new orders that will take longer to arrive, the Defence Department said in a statement on Monday.

The assistance will provide Ukraine with several kinds of air defence munitions to protect against Russian strikes, artillery rounds, ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, and multiple kinds of anti-tank weapons, among other capabilities.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post that he was "deeply grateful" to his US counterpart Joe Biden, the US Congress and the American people for the assistance.

The aid includes items that are "critical to strengthening Ukrainian defenders, as well as funding to sustain previously committed equipment from the United States," he said.

Zelenskyy on Monday visited special forces in the border region of Kharkiv, where Moscow's forces launched a surprise ground offensive in May but failed to make any major breakthroughs.

There, he "witnessed firsthand how such ongoing assistance allows us to save lives and protect people from Russian attacks," the Ukrainian leader said.

Related Ukraine to get $225M worth US weapons that Kiev can use inside Russia

Battlefield deadlock