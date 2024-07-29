Venezuela has said it is withdrawing its diplomatic staff from seven Latin American countries that questioned the election victory of President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said it rejected the "interventionist actions and statements" of the governments of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, Dominican Republic and Uruguay, which signed a joint statement asking for a complete review of the election results.

It comes after Venezuela's National Electoral Council announced Maduro's victory, handing him a third six-year term as the leader of the country.

The ministers of defence, communications and technology and the head of the National Assembly applauded.

"We have never been moved by hatred. On the contrary, we have always been victims of the powerful," Maduro said in the nationally televised ceremony.

"An attempt is being made to impose a coup d'etat in Venezuela again of a fascist and counterrevolutionary nature," he added

"We already know this movie, and this time, there will be no kind of weakness," Maduro added, saying that Venezuela's "law will be respected."