Multiple landslides triggered by torrential rains in southern India have killed at least 108 people, and many others are feared trapped under the debris, officials said, with rescue operations being hampered by bad weather.

The landslides hit hilly villages in Kerala state's Wayanad district early on Tuesday and destroyed many houses and a bridge, but authorities have yet to determine the full scope of the disaster.

"This catastrophe has resulted in the loss of 108 lives," the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement. "This is one of the worst natural calamities Kerala has ever witnessed."

Another 128 people had been hospitalised for treatment after their rescue, he said.

Rescuers were working to pull out people stuck under mud and debris, but their efforts were hampered due to blocked roads and unstable terrain.

Television visuals showed rescue workers making their way through mud and uprooted trees to reach to those who have been stranded. Vehicles swept off the roads were seen stuck in a swollen river.

Authorities mobilised helicopters to help with rescue efforts and Indian army was roped in to build a temporary bridge after landslides destroyed a main bridge that linked the affected area.

"We are trying every way to rescue our people," state Health Minister Veena George said.

In a post on social media platform X, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad", a hilly district which is part of the Western Ghats mountain range.

"My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured," Modi wrote. He announced compensation of $2,388 to the victims' families.