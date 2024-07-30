CLIMATE
Air New Zealand says it is shelving its ambitious 2030 emissions targets
The carrier says it will also withdraw from the Science Based Targets Initiative, which helps companies reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.
Air New Zealand says it remains committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 30, 2024

Air New Zealand has shelved ambitious 2030 carbon emissions targets, blaming a tight supply of new aircraft and sustainable jet fuel.

The carrier said on Tuesday it was forced to rethink a long-standing aim to cut emissions per flight by about a third.

"The airline may need to retain its existing fleet for longer than planned due to global manufacturing and supply chain issues that could potentially slow the introduction of newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft into the fleet," Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said in a statement.

Air New Zealand will also withdraw from the Science Based Targets Initiative, which helps companies reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

RelatedChina building more wind, solar capacity than entire world combined: report
It marks a shift as airlines struggle globally with aircraft shortages and supplies of sustainable fuel.

The raging Russia-Ukraine conflict in eastern Europe and Israel's war on Gaza in the Middle East have also forced carriers to take longer routes as airlines battle to meet the target set by the industry's trade body of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Air New Zealand said it remained committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and was considering a new carbon intensity reduction target.

Air New Zealand was previously run by the country's centre-right prime minister Christopher Luxon, whose government has cut funding for climate projects.

