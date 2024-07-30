WORLD
3 MIN READ
US anti-Muslim incidents rise by 70% in first half of 2024: CAIR
Human rights advocates report a global rise in anti-Muslim hate and anti-Palestinian sentiment in the wake of Israel's war on Gaza.
US anti-Muslim incidents rise by 70% in first half of 2024: CAIR
CAIR says it compiles numbers by reviewing public statements and videos as well as reports from public calls, emails and an online complaint system. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
July 30, 2024

Discrimination and attacks against Muslims and Palestinians have risen by about 70 percent in the US in the first half of 2024 amid heightened anti-Muslim hate due to Israel's war in Gaza, the Council on American-Islamic Relations advocacy group said.

Human rights advocates have reported a global rise in anti-Muslim hate and anti-Palestinian sentiment since the eruption in October of the Israel's war which has killed tens of thousands civilians and caused a humanitarian crisis.

In the first six months of 2024, CAIR said it received 4,951 complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian incidents, a rise of nearly 70 percent compared with the same period in 2023.

Most of the complaints were in the categories of immigration and asylum, employment discrimination, education discrimination and hate crimes, CAIR said.

In 2023, CAIR documented 8,061 such complaints in the whole year, including about 3,600 in the last three months after the war broke out.

RelatedIslamophobia: from crusaders, to colonialists, to cartoonists
RECOMMENDED

Alarming US incidents in the last nine months include the fatal October stabbing of a six-year-old Palestinian-American child in Illinois, the February stabbing of a Palestinian-American man in Texas, the shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont in November and the attempted drowning of a three-year-old Palestinian-American girl in May.

There have been numerous protests in the US, Israel's no-matter-what ally, against the war in Gaza since October. The CAIR report noted the crackdown by police and university authorities on pro-Palestinian protests and encampments on campuses.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says that Israel's brutal military offensive on the enclave has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

CAIR says it compiles numbers by reviewing public statements and videos as well as reports from public calls, emails and an online complaint system. It also contacts people whose incidents are reported by media.

RelatedTwitter hate: 86 percent of anti-Muslim content comes from US, UK, India
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics