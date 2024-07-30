The UN secretary-general is alarmed by emerging reports about the use of force by security forces and credible evidence of human rights violations in Bangladesh student protests.

Antonio Guterres has also expressed concern about the reported mass arrests of thousands of young people and political opposition in connection with the ongoing student movement.

The recent student protests over a reform in the government jobs in the South Asian country already claimed at least 150 lives, according to the Bangladesh Home Ministry.

However, independent sources and local media reported that at least 266 people were killed in the protests, mostly with bullet wounds, while thousands of others were also injured.

Meanwhile, the ongoing curfew, which came into effect on July 20, remains in place as some student protesters have returned to the streets in various parts of the capital Dhaka on Monday.

Over 10,000 people have been arrested in the last 12 days, according to The Daily Star, a local newspaper, on Tuesday.

Protests resume