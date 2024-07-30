TÜRKİYE
Türkiye neutralises over a dozen PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Terrorists are ‘neutralised’ in airstrikes in Gara, Haftanin regions, says National Defence Ministry.
The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
July 30, 2024

Turkish security forces have “neutralised” 13 PKK terrorists in airstrikes in northern Iraq.

The terrorists were detected in the Gara and Haftanin regions of northern Iraq and “neutralised”, Turkish National Defence Ministry said on X on Tuesday.

"We are continuing and will continue our fight with great determination and resolve to rid our nation of the scourge of terrorism,” said the ministry.

“We are making northern Iraq a tough place for terrorists” it further added.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK— listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
