Turkish security forces have “neutralised” 13 PKK terrorists in airstrikes in northern Iraq.

The terrorists were detected in the Gara and Haftanin regions of northern Iraq and “neutralised”, Turkish National Defence Ministry said on X on Tuesday.

"We are continuing and will continue our fight with great determination and resolve to rid our nation of the scourge of terrorism,” said the ministry.

“We are making northern Iraq a tough place for terrorists” it further added.