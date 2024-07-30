TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Armenia hold 5th meeting on further normalisation of relations
The representatives reconfirmed the agreements established in their previous discussions during the meeting, Turkish Foreign Ministry says.
An agreement was reached to simplify visa procedures for diplomatic and official passport holders. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
July 30, 2024

Türkiye and Armenia have taken another step towards improving their bilateral relations with the fifth meeting of their Special Representatives for the Normalisation Process.

Ambassador Serdar Kilic of Türkiye and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan convened at the Alican-Margara border crossing, according to Tuesday's statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During this meeting, the representatives reconfirmed the agreements established in their previous discussions, the statement said.

In addition, they committed to evaluating the technical requirements necessary to operationalise the Akyaka/Akhurik railroad border gate, aligning with ongoing regional developments.

As stated by the ministry, an agreement was also reached to simplify visa procedures for diplomatic and official passport holders.

Both sides reiterated their dedication to continuing the normalisation process without preconditions, with the ultimate aim of achieving full normalisation between Türkiye and Armenia, the statement added.

RelatedTürkiye, Armenia reaffirm commitment to full normalisation of relations

Türkiye and Armenia have long had strained relations, though the mutual appointment of special envoys in December 2021 was meant to improve ties.

The border between the Republic of Türkiye and Armenia was established under the Treaty of Kars over 100 years ago, in 1921.

