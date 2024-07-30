A Palestinian detainee sexually abused by Israeli soldiers at the Sde Teiman Prison in the Negev desert is in critical condition at an Israeli hospital, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN has reported

The state-run broadcaster did not reveal the name of the detainee.

The broadcaster said that the detainee was transferred to Sde Teiman from Ofer military prison near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

"The detainee's transfer was considered exceptional in light of an order by the Supreme Court to reduce the number of detainees at Sde Teiman," KAN said.

Severe abuses of detainees