TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Gaza has become ‘world’s largest extermination camp’: President Erdogan
"Western leaders, organisations whose duty is to ensure international security have only watched this brutality from afar for almost 300 days," says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Gaza has become ‘world’s largest extermination camp’: President Erdogan
"The lawless Israeli state is a threat not only to Palestine and Lebanon but to humanity as a whole, to the entire world at this point," Erdogan said. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
July 30, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Gaza has become the “world’s largest extermination camp,” adding that Israel has committed an atrocity that will “outshine Hitler.”

"Western leaders and organisations whose duty is to ensure international security have only watched this brutality from afar for almost 300 days," Erdogan said on Tuesday in a speech in the capital Ankara.

“How many more children need to die to see that Israel's invasive policies endanger the entire region? Look, this is not a path that can continue,” he added.

The Turkish president also called for stopping Israel’s “brutality and barbarism immediately, before it’s too late.”

RelatedSexually abused Palestinian detainee is in critical condition: report

​​​​​​​He added that Israel is the only country in the region that seeks its security through “aggression, massacres and land seizure,” acting like a “terrorist organisation.”

"The lawless Israeli state is a threat not only to Palestine and Lebanon but to humanity as a whole, to the entire world at this point," Erdogan said.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan to call Pope over Paris 2024

Erdogan said he will call Pope Francis at the earliest to discuss “immorality committed against the Christian world” at the Paris Olympic opening ceremony last week.

“Disgraceful scene in Paris offended not only the Catholic world, not only the Christian world, but also us as much as them,” Erdogan said in an address in the capital Ankara.

RelatedArmenian Patriarch in Türkiye condemns Last Supper parody at Paris 2024

“Immorality displayed at opening of the Paris Olympics once again highlighted the scale of the threat we face,” he added. ​​​​​​​

The opening ceremony of the Olympics drew significant backlash for a drag queen parody of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, which many viewed as disrespectful to religious beliefs.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests