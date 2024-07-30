Iran's new president Masoud Pezeshkian has been sworn in, after winning an election earlier this month by promising to improve ties with the world and ease restrictions on social freedoms at home.

"We will pursue constructive and effective interaction with the world based on dignity, wisdom, and expediency," Pezeshkian, a relative moderate, told a parliament session attended by foreign dignitaries and broadcast live on state television on Tuesday.

His victory has lifted hopes of a thaw in Iran's relations with the West that might create openings for defusing its nuclear standoff with the West.

But Pezeshkian takes office at a time of escalating Middle East tensions over Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza and cross-border fighting with Iran's ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran, which backs the groups which describe themselves as the "Axis of Resistance" to Israel and US influence in the Middle East, has accused the United States of supporting what it calls Israeli crimes in Gaza.

"Those who supply weapons that kill children cannot teach Muslims about humanity," Pezeshkian said to chants of "Death to America," and "Death to Israel".

Leaders of Iran's Palestinian allies Hamas and the Islamic Jihad as well as senior representatives of Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthi movement and Lebanon's Hezbollah attended the ceremony.

'Pressure and sanctions'