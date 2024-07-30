Last week, athletes from around the world descended on Paris — the capital of a country one could mistake for a beacon of democracy. But we know better. We know France to be an ex-colonial superpower that hasn't aged well.

A morally dim country that is literally running low on resources; a country that believes in the elitism of "Frenchness" that only exists in its deluded mind. But it is precisely these delusions of grandeur that produce the racist, xenophobic policies that the country imposes on its citizens.

French Muslim women athletes are not allowed to wear head coverings while at the Olympic village or during their competitions. Why? Because France has failed its colonial project.

If only France was a humble country, it would look at the rest of the world and it would listen, watch and learn. But even as the world comes to its door, France will remain self-involved and likely miss the entire event.

To add insult to injury, Israel has been allowed to proudly carry their flag in a midst of a genocide they are currently perpetrating, while Russian and Belarussian athletes will rightfully compete under neutral banners because their leaders broke international law.

These hypocrisies are neither new nor shocking. For centuries, colonial powers have been flexing their so-called political muscle where they see fit, using the media as a strategic tool to do its bidding.

The reality is no different in France, now primed with 24-hour news channels, which according to experts, only deliver 13 percent of actual news.

Hand-picked commentators frantically give their opinions in studios with imbalanced guest lists spewing racist and offensive ideas. C8, one of the channels of the Bolloré Group, was recently fined 7.6 million euros thanks to an overzealous host.

Threat of Islam

What are the commentators so frantic about, you may wonder? Islam. At the centre of every media target lies Islam – a religion the Republic has deemed incompatible with its values.

France insists Islam is a foreign religion that is a threat to the nation; is on the verge of attacking French society; and the presence of its followers is abusive to the Republic.

Much of the French media apparatus, led by these private news channels, have denigrated Islam and Muslims with constant venom. Unhinged Islamophobia has been the staple of French media, and thus it is no surprise that this has spilled into society.

The veil was banned in public schools in 2004. More recently, in 2023, the abaya – a long, modest dress – was also banned in public schools. Modest swimming pool attire, often called "burkinis," have also been banned.

A law was proposed to prohibit mothers who wear hijabs from attending school trips with their kids. The French sports federations for soccer and basketball have banned female athletes from participating if they wear hijab.

Speaking about French Muslim women in athletics, Dr. Haïfi Tlili, sociologist researcher and co-founder of community activist group Basket Pour Toutes (Basketball for All), said, "They are invisibilised and de-humanised."

In the name of an extreme interpretation of secularism, French society has become very good at stigmatisation. It serves a dual purpose: first, the Muslim population becomes the lighting rod used by politicians to promote their new republican nationalistic spirit.

Second, it's a way for the disenfranchised population to feel like they belong in the French project. "If the Arabs and their Islam have it this bad, then I must not be at the bottom. Plus, I can always hate on them."

True colours

The reality is that France is in the midst of a political crisis. After President Emanuel Macron and his government lost the European parliament election to the far-right National Rally party, Macron dissolved the National Assembly, which triggered an immediate legislative election.

In this election, the National Rally party won the first round at the ballot box with a solid 33.21 percent. No less than 25 polls had the National Rally party winning this election with the absolute majority the following weekend.

The following week, the masks fell off and France revealed its disgusting racist face. Unhinged and confident bigots let their tongues lose in the media and on the streets with unbelievable racism of all kinds.