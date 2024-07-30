TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK/YPG abducts children in Syria for armed recruitment
The UN's Children and Armed Conflict Report 2023 revealed that PKK/YPG terror group and its affiliated structures forcibly recruited 231 children into their terror ranks.
PKK/YPG abducts children in Syria for armed recruitment
Since the beginning of the year, he added, the terrorist organisation has kidnapped more than 35 children from areas it occupies in Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and Al Hasakah provinces to recruit them into its armed forces. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
July 30, 2024

The terrorist organisation PKK/YPG has kidnapped three children from Raqqa province and Manbij district of Aleppo in Syria for recruitment, an official said.

Redor al-Ahmad, spokesperson for the opposition group Independent Kurdish Association, told Anadolu that a 13-year-old from Manbij, and a 14-year-old and 15-year-old from Raqqa were kidnapped by the terrorists.

Ahmad said the terrorists prevent the kidnapped children from contacting their families and are taken to so-called training camps for armed training.

Since the beginning of the year, he added, the terrorist organisation has kidnapped more than 35 children from areas it occupies in Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and Al Hasakah provinces to recruit them into its armed forces.

RelatedInternational law gives Türkiye the right to defend itself against PKK

PKK/YPG forcibly recruited 231 children in Syria in 2023

RECOMMENDED

The UN's Children and Armed Conflict Report 2023 revealed that the PKK/YPG terror group and its affiliated structures forcibly recruited 231 children into their armed forces.

The report said the terror organisation and other affiliated structures also killed or maimed eight children in 2023, and converted 31 schools and hospitals for their armed activities.

In his assessment of the report, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the urgent situation in Syria, noting the distressing frequency of serious offenses against children.

He stressed the importance of following international laws, freeing all detained children without delay, stopping assaults on educational and medical facilities, and ensuring these buildings are not used for military activities.

RelatedThis is why the YPG/PKK do not represent all Kurds
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests