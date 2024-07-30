Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that if election results confirm President Nicolas Maduro's victory in Venezuela, it is incumbent upon all to acknowledge the outcome.

Lula on Tuesday characterised the electoral process as "normal" and "calm," reflecting his belief in the legitimacy and smooth conduct of the election.

He said that to "resolve the dispute" over elections, local authorities must present voting records.

The statement, the President's first on the Venezuelan electoral impasse since Sunday's elections, was made in an interview with a TV Globo affiliate in Mato Grosso, according to the G1 website, also owned by Globo.

"When the minutes are presented and proven to be true, we all have the obligation to recognise the electoral result in Venezuela," Lula said, according to G1.

Lula also spoke with the US President Joe Biden and the two leaders agreed on the need for Venezuela to release the voting tallies, according to a statement from the Brazilian presidency.

This comes amid pro-opposition protests after electoral authorities declared Maduro as winner.

"I hold (opposition candidate Edmundo) Gonzalez Urrutia responsible for everything that is happening in Venezuela, criminal violence... the wounded, the dead, the destruction," Maduro said late on Tuesday, warning that "justice will come."

'Absurd' and 'implausible' protests

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez denounced an alleged coup attempt that he said was instigated by the opposition and the US amid violent protests that have left deaths, injuries, and hundreds detained by authorities.

Lopez, accompanied by top military commanders, said at a news conference that a coup was forged following Maduro's reelection in general elections on Sunday.

"We are in the presence of a coup d'état forged once again by these fascist elements of the extremist right, supported by the imperial elements, US imperialism together with its sepoys and lackeys," he said.

The protests instigated by Maduro's supporters and opponents have left at least seven people dead and 44 wounded, most by firearms.