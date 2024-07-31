A investigation released by the US Department of the Interior has revealed that at least "973 American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian children died while attending federally operated or supported schools."

The investigation outcome unveiled on Tuesday and launched by Secretary Deb Haaland in June 2021 updated the list of institutions to 417 across 37 states and identified "at least 74 marked and unmarked burial sites at 65 different school sites."

It said the US government allocated over $23.3 billion (in 2023 inflation-adjusted dollars) to support these schools and related assimilationist policies from 1871 to 1969.