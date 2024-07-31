Violent clashes have broken out in Southport, a seaside town in North West England, as police confronted demonstrators protesting in the wake of a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class the previous day that killed three girls.

Police said the situation escalated on Tuesday around 7.45 pm local time when supporters of the English Defence League — a far-right, Islamophobic organisation — threw items at the Southport Mosque.

The tension quickly turned to violence as bottles and wheelie bins were thrown at officers.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen close to where riot police and protesters were standing off, with videos circulating on social media appearing to show a police van on fire.

An officer suffered a suspected broken nose amid the chaos, and additional patrols, including the dog section, were deployed to the area.

'Sickening' situation

"The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday. They deserve our support and our respect," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

"Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves. They will feel the full force of the law."

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Doss described the situation as "sickening," particularly in light of the community's recent trauma following the tragic loss of three young lives in the stabbing incident.