In a harrowing revelation from Israel's Sde Teiman military and torture facility, a senior doctor has expressed disbelief at the gang-rape suffered by a Palestinian prisoner, remarking that such acts were unimaginable.

According to Israeli daily Haaretz, Dr Yoel Donchin's shock after seeing the victim underscores the gravity of allegations emerging from this notorious facility.

"I couldn't believe an Israeli jailer could do such a thing," he said in utter shock.

The prisoner in question was gang-raped by Israeli soldiers so much that he endured severe anal trauma, fractured ribs, and a ruptured bowel, necessitating immediate surgery, according to the newspaper.

"If the state and Knesset members think there's no limit to how much you can abuse prisoners, they should kill them themselves, like the Nazis did, or close the hospitals," Dr Donchin told Haaretz.

The detainee remains in critical condition and is still hospitalised in Israel, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

Related Israeli soldiers 'gang rape' Palestinian detainee in Sde Teiman Prison

Universal condemnation of torture