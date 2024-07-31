Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader who was assassinated in Iran, was the tough-talking face of the Palestinian resistance group's international diplomacy as Israel's war raged back in Gaza, where three of his sons were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

But he was seen by many diplomats as a moderate compared to the more hardline members of the Palestinian group inside Gaza.

Appointed to the Hamas top job in 2017, Haniyeh moved between Türkiye and Qatar's capital Doha, escaping the travel curbs of blockaded Gaza. This enabled him to act as a negotiator in ceasefire talks or to talk to Iran.

"All the agreements of normalisation that you (Arab states) signed with (Israel) will not end this conflict," Haniyeh declared on Qatar-based Al Jazeera television shortly after Hamas fighters launched the October 7 raid.

Israel's response to Hamas' attack has killed more than 35,000 people inside Gaza so far, according to health authorities in the territory, as the worldwide protests denounced the Israeli war as a "genocide" against Palestinians.

How Haniyeh entered politics?

As a young man, Haniyeh was a student activist at the Islamic University in Gaza City. He joined Hamas when it was created in the First Palestinian Intifada in 1987.

He was arrested and briefly deported.

Haniyeh built a close relationship with Hamas' founder, Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, who, like Haniyeh's family, was a refugee from the village of Al Jura near Ashkelon.

In 1994, he told the Reuters news agency that Yassin was a model for young Palestinians, saying: "We learned from his love of Islam and sacrifice for this Islam and not to kneel down to these tyrants and despots."

By 2003 he was a trusted Yassin aide, photographed in Yassin's Gaza home holding a phone to the almost completely paralysed Hamas founder's ear so that he could take part in a conversation.

Yassin was assassinated by Israel in 2004.

Haniyeh was an early advocate of Hamas entering politics. In 1994, he said that forming a political party "would enable Hamas to deal with emerging developments".

Initially overruled by the Hamas leadership, it was later approved, and Haniyeh became Palestinian prime minister after the group won Palestinian parliamentary elections in 2006, a year after Israel's military withdrew from Gaza.

The group took control of Gaza in 2007.