It is stating the obvious that the shocking assassination of Hamas’ political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran’s capital, Tehran, has added another dangerous twist to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

This assassination – carried out by Israel – can work as a catalyst in broadening the Israeli war in Gaza and has all the potential to snowball into a wider conflict.

If this happens, its shockwaves would be felt across the globe both directly and indirectly because of the potential impact on world oil prices and international sea trading routes. Therefore, the world and regional powers, especially the United States, must act fast to help defuse the simmering tensions in the Middle East and double their efforts to end Israel’s war on Palestinians.

But the window of diplomatic intervention to bring down the temperature could be a small one this time around.

The murder of Haniyeh, who was widely considered a moderate leader, and his bodyguard occurred at around 2 am at the residence for war veterans where he was staying in Tehran, according to Iran’s state media.

The building housing Haniyeh got hit by an “airborne projectile”, Iranian media reports say.

The fact that he was there to attend the inauguration of Iran’s 9th President, Masoud Pezeshkian, is not only a matter of great embarrassment for the Iranian leadership but also raises questions about their security arrangements for a highly valued guest like Haniyeh.

The timing of the assassination and its symbolism have put Tehran in a catch-22 situation. On one hand, Iran would be forced to retaliate in one way or another at a time when the country is trying hard to flash its power in the region. On the other hand, the escalation could have a steep price for Tehran, given that Israel enjoys the support of the US-led Western bloc.

Although there is no official word from Israel about the assassination so far, the Iranian state media is already pointing fingers toward Tel Aviv. Israel doesn’t openly acknowledge its attack inside Iran. But it has been linked to assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists and military commanders in the past.

The world has witnessed how Iran retaliated to the April 1 Israeli air strike on its consulate in Damascus, which killed seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, including two generals.

Two weeks after the Israeli attack, Iran responded with a barrage of drone and missile attacks on Israel. However, most of these drones and missiles were intercepted.

Though Israel did give a swift response to the attack with an assault on an Iranian air base, an escalation did not occur. However, these tit-for-tat attacks brought the years-old Iran-Israel secret war into the open.

Will Israel and Iran be able to contain their hostilities as they did in April this year? This is a question which comes with many ifs and buts.

The governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which are performing a high-wire diplomatic balancing act in the wake of the war in Gaza, could also be forced to show their cards and perhaps choose a side if Iran and Israeli tensions transform into open hostilities. The same would be the position of Pakistan, which shares a 900 kilometres-long western border with Iran.