TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish parliament to host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas
The visit comes in the backdrop of Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination earlier in the day in an air strike in Tehran, heightening the risk of regional conflagration.
Turkish parliament to host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas
In Gaza, Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since a cross-border attack by Hamas in October. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
July 31, 2024

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Türkiye on August 14-15, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has announced.

"Mr. Abbas, who will meet with our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 14, will address the General Assembly of our Grand National Assembly on August 15," Altun said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus also announced the visit by Abbas.

"If there are no setbacks in the coming days, we will invite Mr. Abbas to the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, where he will present the Palestinian cause before the members of parliament," Kurtulmus said.

Extraordinary meeting

RECOMMENDED

Kurtulmus also called for an extraordinary meeting of the parliament on August 15 for Abbas's address.

"I call the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye for an extraordinary meeting in order to show our strong support for the Palestinian people and their cause and to ensure that the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people is heard around the world," Kurtulmus said.

The visit comes in the backdrop of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh's assassination earlier in the day in an air strike in Tehran, heightening the risk of regional conflagration.

In Gaza, Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since October 7.

Earlier this month, the International Court of Justice in an advisory opinion said Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful and should end.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development