Lebanon said it will lodge a complaint against Israel at the United Nations Security Council following an air strike in Beirut’s southern suburb, which killed at least four people and injured 80 others.

"Lebanon does not want a war and our efforts are focused on diplomacy," Information Minister Ziad Makary told a press conference following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"The government plan is ready in case of a large-scale displacement in Lebanon," he added.

The Israeli army said that it targeted Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr whom Tel Aviv blamed for Saturday’s missile attack that killed 12 people in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in Israel-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Hezbollah confirmed that Shukr was inside the building hit by Israel, but said that his fate was still unknown.