Israel’s assassination of Hamas’ political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in a targeted air strike in Tehran has sent shockwaves across Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as well as the broader Muslim world.

It has also raised questions about what the future holds for the Palestinian resistance group. His death was described as a "thunderbolt" to war-weary Gazans, with some expressing disappointment over Iran’s failure to "protect him".

TRT World spoke to Yousef Alhelou, a Palestinian journalist and political analyst based in London about the potential implications of the assassination.

TRT World: Who do you think is next in line to take over Haniyeh’s position?

Yousef Alhelou: It's still not clear who is going to take the lead after Haniyeh. Most likely it might be Khaled Meshaal, who lives outside Palestine. But we have to wait and see.

TRT World: Do you think senior leaders like Sinwar and Deif will also come front to oversee political leadership?

Yousef Alhelou: No, the military commanders, they do not usually take the lead and be in the political leadership.

No, Haniyeh has never been a military commander. So this new figure will be within the political spectrum in the Hamas movement.TRT World:Do you think there are any other possible names that stand a fair chance aside from Khaled Mashal?

Yousef Alhelou: Khalil al Hayyah.

TRT World: Will Haniyeh's death lead to a leadership crisis in Hamas?