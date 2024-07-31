Israel has continued to increase its provocations with its latest attack on the Hamas political bureau leader, Ismail Haniyeh, assassinating him in Iran in a violation of the country’s territorial integrity, and raising the prospects of spreading its war on Gaza into a regional conflict.

Haniyeh, who had been the chairman of Hamas political bureau since 2017 and the prime minister of the Palestinian National Authority between 2006 and 2014, was a widely recognised moderate figure in the resistance group. Haniyeh was also a top Palestinian negotiator in both Qatar and Egypt-led ceasefire talks with Israel. His assassination could delay the ceasefire.

“Since Ismail Haniyeh was internationally negotiating and he was considered, according to many including the BBC, as a moderate leader (while other countries may have a different view of him), we all have to understand that this is not a single incident,” says Muhammad Athar Javed, an independent security and defence analyst, who was a former International Security Program fellow at New America.

Javed believes that Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran could be part of “a larger scheme of a design” which may lead “to integrate all the sub-conventional warfare in different regions” from Lebanon to Yemen, Syria and Iraq, where Iran has anti-Israeli proxies, “impacting internal security of different countries.”

Considering the ongoing Ukraine war and tensions between the US and non-Western states such as China in the Pacific and other regions (Africa, South America), Haniyeh’s assassination might signal “a global appetite for war”, which can be “very detrimental”, particularly, for regional economies in the Middle East, the analyst tells TRT World.

In the Israel-Palestine conflict, there are “so many actors involved with a wide range of motivations, making predictions hazardous,” says Richard Falk, a leading international relations expert. “If a wider war occurs, it will likely be a matter of Israel’s initiative, and possibly reflecting Netanyahu’s personal animus,” Falk tells TRT World.

“If Iran succeeds in inflicting heavy symbolic or substantive damage in executing its revenge attack, Israel may treat such an event as a suitable pretext for launching a wider war that, I believe, it would come to regret,” Falk adds.

Iranian leaders have already signaled to Israel that they will retaliate. “The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity and honor, and make the terrorist invaders regret their cowardly action,” wrote Masoud Pezekshkian, Iran’s new president, on X. His predecessor Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in May.

The country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei also warned that Israel will receive a ‘harsh punishment’ from Iran, which is ‘duty-bound’ to ‘avenge’ the assassination.

‘UN’s territorial integrity concept in danger’

Javed draws attention to the fact that Israel has carried out the assassination “on another country’s land” with which it has tensions on various fronts from the Lebanese group Hezbollah to Syria, and Yemen’s Houthis.

These two states have “multi-party conflicts” not only in Gaza but also in other parts of the Middle East and the ongoing Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave is just making things worse between them, he adds.

“There are so many parties involved, so many foreign lands involved that this territorial integrity or sovereignty concept of the United Nations has diminished,” says Javed. He further states that this sets “a dangerous precedent”, undermining the political base of nation-states.

“If the violation of the sovereignty of other countries become so frequent, this would create a set of sub-nonconventional wars,” which could essentially, at some point, trigger “the big war”, according to the analyst.

“Iran must be embarrassed about what happened because he (Haniyeh) was attending the country’s new president’s oath-taking ceremony,” the analyst says. But he also calls to attention “the vulnerable security situation in Iran”, noting that during Haniyeh’s stay in Qatar, nothing untoward had happened.

Killing a ‘moderate’