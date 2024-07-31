Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken over the phone with Mali’s President Assimi Goita and discussed cooperation in the fight against terrorism and other issues.

“During the call, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Mali, cooperation in the fight against terrorism, and regional and global issues were discussed,” according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Wednesday.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's determination to advance cooperation with Mali in health, energy, agriculture, industry, technology, education, and trade, the statement said.

He urged Mali to take steps to end Fetullah Terrorist Organisation's (FETO) activities in the country and extradite its members to Türkiye.