Turkish president, Malian counterpart discuss counterterrorism cooperation
Ankara determined to advance cooperation with Mali in health, energy, agriculture, industry, technology, education, trade, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan expressed Türkiye's determination to advance cooperation with Mali in health, energy, agriculture, industry, technology, education, and trade, the statement said. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
July 31, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken over the phone with Mali’s President Assimi Goita and discussed cooperation in the fight against terrorism and other issues.

“During the call, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Mali, cooperation in the fight against terrorism, and regional and global issues were discussed,” according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Wednesday.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's determination to advance cooperation with Mali in health, energy, agriculture, industry, technology, education, and trade, the statement said.

He urged Mali to take steps to end Fetullah Terrorist Organisation's (FETO) activities in the country and extradite its members to Türkiye.

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Erdogan also reiterated Türkiye's support for Mali in combatting terrorism and maintaining regional peace and stability.

Mali has been fighting an insurgency linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh terror since 2012 when unrest erupted in the north of the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
