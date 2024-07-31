Hezbollah has confirmed that Israel assassinated Fuad Shukr, a top commander, after a strike in Beirut.

The Lebanese group's announcement on Wednesday came after an overnight Israeli strike in Tehran that assassinated Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The group said earlier that Shukr was in the building during the attack on Tuesday, and they were searching for him in the rubble to determine his fate.

Israel said late on Tuesday that it had assassinated Shukr, who it said blamed for the weekend rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 youths.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said at least five civilians — two children and three women — died in the Israeli strike in a busy neighbourhood where Hezbollah has political and security operations.

The two sides have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months against the backdrop of Israel's war in Gaza, but they have previously kept the conflict at a low level that was unlikely to escalate into full-on war.

Related Lebanon to file complaint against Israel at UNSC over Beirut air strike

Israeli enemy to 'pay a price'

Lebanon's public health ministry said Tuesday's strike in a southern suburb of Beirut wounded 74 people, some of them seriously.

The wounded were taken to nearby hospitals. Bahman Hospital near the site of the blast called for blood donations.