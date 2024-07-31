TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
By assassinating Haniyeh, Israel has also killed peace: Turkish FM
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says Israeli prime minister has "taken America hostage.”
By assassinating Haniyeh, Israel has also killed peace: Turkish FM
Fidan said that the Israeli prime minister has "taken America hostage.” / Photo: AA / AA
By Zulal Sema, Zeynep Conkar
July 31, 2024

The Turkish foreign minister has said that by assassinating Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Israel has also killed peace.

"I extend my condolences to his family, to the Palestinian nation, and to the Islamic world. And they should not forget that by killing him, they also killed peace," Hakan Fidan said at a live interview with local broadcasters on Wednesday.

Fidan said that the Israeli prime minister has "taken America hostage.”

"Netanyahu is well aware of this. He has taken America hostage. If he enters a war in Lebanon, the US will have no choice but to go to war to support him," the Turkish foreign minister added.

Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran in the wee hours of Wednesday. Hamas blamed Israel for the assassination, but Tel Aviv has not yet confirmed or denied its involvement.

RECOMMENDED

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, was killed in an air strike on a guest house.

Fidan also spoke over the phone with Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri on Wednesday.

The two discussed developments following the assassination of Haniyeh and the situation in the region, according to a statement by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli on X.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development