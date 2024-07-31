US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has questioned whether his Democratic rival Kamala Harris is "Black" during a contentious interview at the country's largest annual gathering of Black journalists.

"Is she Indian or is she Black?" Trump said of his opponent in the presidential race on Wednesday, drawing a smattering of jeers from an audience of about 1,000 people. "She was Indian all the way, and all of a sudden she made a turn and became a Black person."

Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican heritage, has long self-identified as both Black and Asian. She is the first Black and Asian American to serve as US vice president.

"What he just said is repulsive," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing in response to Trump's remarks. "It's insulting."

Since launching her White House campaign earlier this month, Harris has faced a barrage of sexist and racist attacks online, with some far-right accounts questioning her racial identity.

Republican Party leaders have urged lawmakers to refrain from personal attacks and focus on her policy positions.

Trump himself has used personal insults against Harris and said he was going to ignore advice that he tone down his rhetoric in this campaign. "I'm not gonna be nice!" he told supporters at one campaign rally.

'DEI hire'

Trump also declined to say on Wednesday whether Harris was a "DEI hire," as some Republicans have claimed, saying, "I don't know."

DEI stands for "diversity, equity and inclusion" initiatives aimed at increasing representation of women and people of colour in the workforce to address longstanding inequities and discrimination.

The term "DEI hire" is now used to suggest a person is not qualified and was chosen based on race or gender.

The panel interview at the National Association of Black Journalists' annual convention in Chicago started on a tense note, when ABC News reporter Rachel Scott listed a series of racist comments Trump had made and asked why Black voters should support him.

In response, Trump called the question "horrible," "hostile" and a "disgrace" and described ABC as a "fake" network.

"I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln," he boasted.

Trump repeated a line from the presidential debate in June, claiming that migrants crossing the US southern border would take away "Black jobs," a term that drew criticism from some Black leaders.