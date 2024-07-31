The man accused by the US of plotting the September 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two of his accomplices held at the Guantanamo prison have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in exchange for a life sentence, the New York Times reported citing Pentagon officials.

The deal for the guilty pleas by Mohammed, Walid Bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawasawi rather than a death penalty trial has been approved by a senior Pentagon official, the Times said on Wednesday.

All three men have been in custody since 2003.

Mohammed is accused of being an al Qaeda militant and suspected by the US of being the principal architect of the Sepember 11 attacks on New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon outside Washington.