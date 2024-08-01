The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has released a searing report, revealing that thousands of Palestinians have endured egregious conditions in Israeli prisons and torture facilities since October 2023.

The report paints a nightmarish picture of abuse, shedding light on the severe human rights violations that abducted Palestinian detainees have faced under brutal Israeli custody.

The OHCHR's thematic report, Detention in the Context of the Escalation of Hostilities in Gaza (October 2023 - June 2024), provides a chilling account of the inhumane treatment meted out to detainees.

Released prisoners have recounted harrowing experiences of confinement in cage-like cells, enduring nakedness for extended periods, and suffering from extreme physical abuse.

One interviewee shared the following account with OHCHR: "[M]y hands were tied with handcuffs and I was kept blindfolded all the 55 days I stayed in this detention, you could imagine how difficult it will be to eat sleep or even move, the amount of pain I felt in my hands and back was unbearable...throughout this period I had no shower".

Related Detained Palestinian doctor details horrific torture at al Shifa Hospital

Witnesses have described being blindfolded for prolonged stretches, subjected to deprivation of food, water, and sleep, and enduring brutal torture methods, including electric shocks and cigarette burns.

Disturbingly, reports include the use of attack dogs and the suspension of detainees from ceilings while their hands were bound.

Accounts of sexual and gender-based violence against both men and women further underscore the severity of these abuses.

According to a testimony by a young detainee, "I felt like I was broken from the inside as they took us back to our cell. We were in the room in a state of shock, tears falling from our eyes without a sound. No one was talking to each other. None of us wanted to look at each other."

Legal violations and transparency issues