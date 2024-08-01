China will ban the export of all unregulated civilian drones that can be used for military purposes or in terrorist activities and restrict certain drone features as Beijing faces repeated Western criticism for its stance on the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement Wednesday the decision was also made to prevent the use of drones in “the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” adding that aspects such as infrared imaging equipment lasers for target indication and high-precision inertial measurement equipment will be placed on an export control list.

The ministry also said it was removing temporary restrictions placed on civilian drones. It didn’t specify which type, but last year Beijing restricted the exports of long-range drones while citing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The regulations take effect on September 1.

Media reports and US government intelligence have frequently said Russia has bought drones from China for military use.

Fourth largest weapons exporter