Australia is struggling to improve the lives of the country's Indigenous population, with only five of 19 measures on course to meet targets, showed a government report.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make up 3.6 percent of Australia's population of about 27 million but they track near the bottom in almost every economic and social indicator, and have disproportionately high rates of suicide and incarceration.

The government's annual "Closing the Gap" report released on Wednesday - the first since Australians last year rejected a motion to recognise the Indigenous population in the constitution - showed a rise in imprisonment and suicide and the number of Aboriginal children in out-of-home care.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said governments at all levels had not "done good enough in the past" to improve the lives of the Indigenous people.

"We're committed to making a difference. The challenges are there. You can't resolve intergenerational inequity overnight but what you can do is be committed to making a difference," Albanese said during a media briefing on Thursday.

Australia has struggled for decades to reconcile with its Indigenous population. Their ancestors arrived on the continent some 50,000 years before British colonists yet were marginalised during colonial rule and are not mentioned in Australia's 123-year-old constitution.