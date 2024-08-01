Nigeria prepared for nationwide protests over the cost of living with authorities warning about attempts to copy the violent demonstrations in Kenya that forced the government to backtrack on new taxes.

Tagged #EndbadGovernanceinNigeria, the protest movement has won support with an online campaign among Nigerians who are battling with food inflation at 40 percent and fuel prices that tripled since Tinubu introduced urgent reforms.

On the eve of the protests expected to take place in major cities from Lagos to the capital Abuja, government officials sought to urge young activists to reject rallies and allow time for Tinubu's reforms to take hold.

How much support the protests will have is unclear. Many Nigerians are struggling even to make a living with the cost of food and transport and many people are worried about insecurity.

But protest leaders, a loose coalition of civil society groups, vowed to press on with rallies despite w hat they say were legal challenges trying to limit their rallies to public parks instead of marches.

"We believe that this protest must go on regardless of the threat and intimidation," the protest coalition said in a statement this week.