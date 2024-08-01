The Middle East teetered on the edge of war after Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander, apparently in retaliation for a rocket strike that killed 12 children in Israel invaded Golan Heights last week.

The two incidents were followed by the assassination of Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh by Israel in Iran on Wednesday, which prompted a threat of a harsh response from the country's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Though Hezbollah has denied any role in the Golan Heights rocket strike, Tel Aviv’s swift response meant it does not accept the Iran-aligned Lebanese group’s claim.

Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander, was killed in an airstrike on July 31 in the capital of Lebanon in what Israel described as an “intelligence-based elimination” operation.

A Hezbollah commander described the Israeli strike as a “great stupid act” and vowed to retaliate against Israel.

Even though there’s been a low-key yet persistent exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah since Tel Aviv invaded Gaza last October, both sides have been intent on avoiding an all-out war so far.

Going by the ominous statements by top Israeli leadership, that restraint seems to be coming apart.

“The state of Israel will not and cannot overlook this. Our response will come, and it will be harsh,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a visit to the soccer field where young members of the Druze community.

Despite the rhetoric from both sides and the danger of a wider conflict, analysts rule out the possibility of the two sides turning the ongoing attacks and killings into a full-fledged war.

“Israel doesn’t have the ability to launch a war against Hezbollah. The [Israeli] army is increasingly exhausted after nine months of fighting in Gaza,” says Dr Yusri Hazran, senior lecturer in the Department of Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies at Shalem College in Jerusalem.

Speaking to TRT World, Hazran says the option of going to war against Hezbollah “doesn’t seem real” despite threatening statements by Israeli leaders.

Israel is not interested in launching an open war against Hezbollah, he says. In fact, it might not be able to wage this war at the moment even if it wanted to, he adds. That’s because a fight against Hezbollah might lead to a “wide destruction of infrastructure” within Israel.

“What’s expected now is a limited military operation… which will not lead to a regional war,” Hazran says.

The Israeli military has lost at least 635 soldiers since last October when it entered Gaza. It has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since then.

Adham Saouli, professor of politics and international relations at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, tells TRT World he believes Israel “can fight” Hezbollah, but it remains uncertain if it can “decisively win” that war.

“A war with Hezbollah will be very costly for Israel. It will not be limited to the Lebanese front but will certainly be a regional war,” he says, noting that Israel has failed in 10 months to realise its military and political goals in the “tiny, encircled and occupied Gaza”.