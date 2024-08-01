Bangladesh banned the Jamaat-e-Islami party, its student wing and other associate bodies, terming the party as a “militant and terrorist" organisation as part of a nationwide crackdown following weeks of violence that left more than 250 people dead and thousands injured.

The announcement comes after the ruling Awami League party-led coalition accused the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing of “carrying out violence" during the student protests. However, the Jamaat-e-Islami denied the allegations, describing the government announcement as an "illegal move."

The government is blaming the opposition in an attempt to "hide its killing of the students," the party said in a statement posted on social media.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her political partners blamed Jamaat-e-Islami, its Islami Chhatra Shibir student wing and other associate bodies for inciting violence during recent student protests over a quota system for government jobs.

In an official circular seen by The Associated Press, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Home Affairs said Thursday the ban was imposed under an anti-terrorism law.