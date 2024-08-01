Turkish intelligence has announced that it coordinated an extensive prisoner exchange between Russia and the West, involving 26 individuals from prisons of seven different countries.

"This operation has gone down in history as the most extensive hostage exchange between the US, Russia, and Germany in recent years," the Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MIT) said in a statement on Thursday.

As part of the exchange operation, individuals were transferred to Türkiye via a total of seven aircraft, including two from the US and one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Russia.

Of these individuals, 10 hostages, including two children, were transferred to Russia, 13 hostages to Germany, and three hostages to the US.

Those being swapped included Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and US marine Paul Whelan, who had been imprisoned in Russia, the Turkish presidency said.

The Turkish presidency said in a statement that the individuals also come from prisons in Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Belarus.

Gershkovich, 32, was detained in March 2023 and convicted in July on spying charges in a fast-track trial denounced as a sham by the United States.

Related US journalist Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court for trial

'Historic operation'

It is one of the biggest East-West prisoner swaps since the Cold War, according to US media.

"The establishment of dialogue channels for this historic operation was facilitated by MIT," the statement by MIT said.

"From the beginning of the negotiation process to the final moment of the exchanges in Ankara, this operation between seven countries was managed by MIT."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan congratulated the successful exchange. "A historic prisoner exchange operation was carried out in Ankara today. I wholeheartedly congratulate the personnel of the National Intelligence Organisation who took part in this operation, " Fidan said in a statement on X.

Türkiye will continue to be "the centre of peaceful diplomacy in line with the vision of our esteemed President," Fidan added.

Turkish Foreign Ministry also praised "the most extensive exchange operation of recent times."