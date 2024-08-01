WORLD
Israel kills 'over 16,300' Palestinian children in its ongoing war on Gaza
The victims included 35 children who starved to death due to Israel’s crippling blockade on the enclave, Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza says.
Some 10,980 women, 885 medics, 165 journalists and 79 civil defence personnel were also killed on the Israeli onslaught. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
August 1, 2024

At least 16,314 Palestinian children have been killed in Israel’s devastating offensive on Gaza since last October 7, local authorities said.

The victims included 35 children who starved to death due to Israel’s crippling blockade on the enclave, Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza said in a statement, marking 300 days of Israeli attacks on the enclave.

“Some 10,980 women, 885 medics, 165 journalists and 79 civil defence personnel were also killed on the Israeli onslaught,” it added.

The media office said seven mass graves were discovered in Gaza since the start of the war, from which 520 bodies were recovered.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7, 2023 operation by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

RECOMMENDED

In total, nearly 39,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 91,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Almost 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

