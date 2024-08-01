TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye beat Dominican Republic in women's volleyball at Paris 2024
Türkiye secures a 3-1 victory over the Dominican Republic in women's volleyball at Paris 2024, putting them on the brink of reaching the quarterfinals.
Türkiye beat Dominican Republic in women's volleyball at Paris 2024
The Turkish women previously beat the Netherlands 3-2 on July 29. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
August 1, 2024

The Turkish women's national volleyball team has beaten the Dominican Republic 3-1 in the Olympic Pool C match to be on the brink of the Paris 2024 quarterfinals.

At South Paris Arena 1, the Dominican Republic won the first set 25-21 to take the lead in the match.

But Melissa Vargas led Türkiye came back from a 1-0 deficit to be victorious with the sets of 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 to take their second victory at the Paris Games.

She had an impressive 31 points to be the key player of the match. Middle blocker Eda Erdem scored 14 points, and Ilkin Aydin and Hande Baladin had 10 points each for Türkiye.

Brayelin Martinez, a Dominican outside hitter, led her team with 14 points. Türkiye are leading the Pool C after winning all their two games in the French capital.

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish women previously beat the Netherlands 3-2 on July 29. On Sunday, Türkiye will face Italy at the South Paris Arena 1 to complete the pool stage.

Dominican Republic previously lost their first match against Italy 3-1 in Paris, but they must beat the Netherlands on Saturday to keep their last eight hopes alive.

On Thursday afternoon, second-place Italy will take on the Netherlands in Paris as the game will shape the top of the pool.

RelatedTürkiye women's volleyball team captain nominated for Courage Award
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN