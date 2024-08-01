Today marks 300 days since Israel waged its war on Gaza.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since October 7 last year, according to official records.

This staggering figure is likely to change as reports suggest the accurate death toll could reach up to 186,000, or 7.9 percent of Gaza's population.

The survivors of the war live in dire conditions, facing unprecedented hardship and harsh living conditions, lacking adequate food and clean water.

Describing the situation to TRT World, Yousef Abu Rabie, a resident from northern Gaza, calls the condition as “unsuitable even for animals.”

Amid the ruins of their former homes, thousands of people share overcrowded tents under a scorching sun. Due to the destruction of the city, garbage and sewage water fill the streets, causing sewage issues, and unhygienic conditions.

“Shelters are unsanitary, leading to numerous cases of skin and fungal diseases, and there is a lack of crew or facilities to remove sewage and garbage in the streets, schools, and roads,” Abu Rabie says.

The damaged infrastructure causes sewage water to flood streets and tents, creating conditions for epidemic diseases to spread among people with weakened immunity.

Unprecedented epidemics surge

A Palestinian doctor at Al Durrah Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah warns of the emergence of new kinds of epidemics.

“We are now seeing epidemics that did not previously exist in our hospitals and that too in large numbers,” Dr. Izzeddin Shaheen tells TRT World.

“Insect bites and some skin infections, which we haven’t seen before, are now common.”

From fungal infections to contagious illnesses such as bronchitis, respiratory infections, meningitis, and encephalitis, people in Gaza suffer from various diseases.

The weather conditions, including heatwaves, exacerbate the already grim situation.

Dr. Shaheen says, “Heatwaves make diseases more communicable, even within hospital wards, affecting children.”

Crippling Bodies

For the past 300 days, Israel’s restriction of humanitarian aid in Gaza has resulted in malnutrition and weakened immune systems.

The food and water crises have weakened people's immune systems, making them susceptible to bacterial and viral infection, which in some cases have lead to fatal conditions.

“Malnutrition weakens immunity, causes anemia, making children vulnerable to infections and contagious illnesses,” Dr Shaheen explains.