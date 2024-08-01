Iran and its regional allies are preparing a coordinated response meant to deter Israel but avert all-out war, sources and analysts said, after Tel Aviv assassinated top Hamas and Hezbollah figures.

On Wednesday, Iranian officials met in Tehran with representatives of "Axis of Resistance" — Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis — to discuss retaliation for Israel's assassinations of Hamas' top political leader and lead negotiator Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's senior military commander Fuad Shukr, AFP news agency said, citing a source close to the Lebanese group.

"Two scenarios were discussed: a simultaneous response from Iran and its allies or a staggered response from each party," the source who had been briefed on the meeting told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened a "harsh punishment" for the killing of Haniyeh in Tehran.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned on Thursday his group was bound to respond to Israel's killing of Shukr, saying in a speech broadcast at the funeral that his killing and that of Haniyeh "crossed" red lines.

Nasrallah's warning followed barrage of Hezbollah missiles that were fired from southern Lebanon at northern Israel's Galilee region. There were no immediate details about any casualties and Israeli reaction.

Related What does Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination mean for the wider conflict?

Military vs civilian targets

"There is a very strong likelihood that the response will be coordinated... among other resistance actors," said Amal Saad, a Hezbollah researcher and lecturer at Britain's Cardiff University.

"It's going to greatly deepen the tactical coordination between Iran" and the groups it supports across the region, she said, naming Lebanon's Hezbollah, Palestinian movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad, Yemen's Houthi rebels and Iraq's Hashed al Shaabi force.

A leader of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a loose alliance of pro-Iran groups, told AFP that "Iran will lead the first response with the participation of Iraqi, Yemeni and Syrian factions, striking military targets, followed by a second response from Hezbollah".

The Iraqi alliance has claimed attacks on US troops, most recently over Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, before suspending them in late January.

It has also claimed to have targeted Israel with drones and rockets.