Israel is still far from achieving victory over Palestinian resistance group Hamas in besieged Gaza, despite the brutal war it has been waging for 300, an Israeli analyst has suggested.

"Hamas is an organisation that knows how to adapt. Despite a long list of casualties, over time, it has become stronger and emerged as a more significant and important enemy," said Ohad Hamo, an Arab affairs commentator for TV broadcaster Channel 12 on Thursday.

Hamo's comments on local 103 FM radio followed an Israeli military announcement of the presumed killing of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, although the Palestinian group has not confirmed his death.

"After ten months of damaging the Israeli war machine, there remains one main 'home' (leadership) in Gaza, and that is Hamas, especially in the central and southern parts of the strip," he said.

"It was expected that after ten months of war, there would be an alternative to Hamas, but what is happening today? Thousands of new recruits are joining Hamas," he added.

Hamo observed that this was "both good and bad news:

"The good news is that they are losing members, but the bad news is that young people have no alternative to join other than Hamas."

He underlined the need for Israel to persuade Gaza's young people to join an entity other than Hamas, adding that so far, Tel Aviv "has failed to do so."

On Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Hamo said, "There is a belief that Sinwar, left alone ... and might become more flexible, though some argue the opposite. "

"Israel is still far from defeating Hamas," he said.