Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated by US-backed Israel early on Wednesday in Tehran, with varying reports emerging about the method of the attack used by Tel Aviv.

The New York Times reported that an explosive device smuggled and hidden by notorious Israeli spy agency Mossad in Haniyeh's residence for about two months was detonated remotely after confirming his presence.

The daily said the "explosive device was covertly smuggled into the Tehran guesthouse," run by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and hidden for about two months, according to seven Middle Eastern officials, including two Iranians, and an American official.

"The bomb was detonated remotely" after confirming Haniyeh's presence in his room, NYT said citing five officials.

The blast caused severe damage to the building, including the partial collapse of an exterior wall, and shattered windows, it cited two Iranian officials.

American news outlet Axios corroborated that Mossad operatives were behind the assassination, reporting that a high-tech device using artificial intelligence was used to kill Haniyeh.

Iran says projectile hit building

It cited two sources with knowledge on the issue, reporting that Israeli operatives learned which facility and which exact room Haniyeh was staying in during his visits to Tehran.

According to the news website, the bomb was planted in the room in advance and detonated remotely by Mossad operatives who were on Iranian soil after receiving intelligence that Haniyeh was in the room.

It reported that IRGC opened an investigation into the incident.