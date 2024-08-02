A deep-pocketed pro-Israel super PAC that helped defeat one member of the congressional group known as the Squad is now pushing to oust another — Missouri Democrat Cori Bush.

Bush, of St. Louis, has been a vocal critic of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, calling it an "ethnic cleansing campaign," and she was among the few House members who opposed a resolution supporting Israel.

She boycotted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before Congress last week, calling him a "war criminal."

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee's [AIPAC] super political action committee, United Democracy Project, has spent more than $8.4 million to unseat Bush in her August 6 Democratic primary against St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, according to federal campaign finance records.

"AIPAC's grassroots members are proud to support strong pro-Israel progressive Democrats like Wesley Bell," an AIPAC statement to The Associated Press read.

"Cori Bush has been one of the most hostile critics of Israel since she came to Congress in 2021 and has actively worked to undermine mainstream Democratic support for the US-Israel relationship."

Pro-peace, anti-war, pro-humanity

The race points yet again to the complications the war in Gaza has caused for Democrats in this year's elections, with core constituencies at odds over how President Joe Biden's administration has responded.

The disagreement has implications up and down the ballot and has already cost one incumbent his seat.

United Democracy Project spent nearly $15 million against progressive US Representative Jamaal Bowman, one of the most vocal critics of the Israeli government in the House, in a June primary election he lost to George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist in New York.

Afterward, AIPAC said the "outcome in this race once again shows that the pro-Israel position is both good policy and good politics — for both parties."

"This is only the beginning," Bush said. "Because if they can unseat me, then they're going to continue to come after more Democrats."