UK authorities have revealed the identity of the suspect of a stabbing attack that killed three young girls and wounded several other children, confirming that the identity used by Islamophobic groups to fuel the anti-Muslim riots was fake.

The suspect was named on Thursday as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, born in the UK to Rwandan parents. Local media reported the suspect comes from a family "heavily involved with the local church."

But the false information spread by far-right groups led to anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant riots even as mobs also clashed with police outside a mosque, the first of several violent riots across the country.

By the time a judge said the teen suspect could be identified, rumours were already rife and far-right influencers had pinned the blame on immigrants and Muslims.

"There's a parallel universe where what was claimed by these rumours were the actual facts of the case," said Sunder Katwala, director of British Future, a think tank that looks at issues including integration and national identity. "And that will be a difficult thing to manage."

Local lawmaker Patrick Hurley said the result was "hundreds of people descending on the town, descending on Southport from outside of the area, intent on causing trouble — either because they believe what they've written, or because they are bad faith actors who wrote it in the first place, in the hope of causing community division."

The 17-year-old suspect was not initially named due to rules regarding children who are charged with crimes, before a judge then ruled that media could name him as Axel Rudakubana.

He turns 18 next week, and police have said he was born in Cardiff.