Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was declared winner of the recent election, is no friend of billionaire Elon Musk, and the feeling is clearly mutual, with their war of words escalating.

Musk — who leads SpaceX and Tesla, and owns the social network X — is a capitalist icon who backs Donald Trump, meaning he is everything that the socialist Maduro despises.

But in recent days, tech mogul-turned-media mogul has bus driver-turned-leader of oil-rich, cash-poor Venezuela's President — who calls Musk his "arch-enemy" — in his sights.

Maduro has accused Musk of being behind "attacks against Venezuela" and possibly the mastermind of a "computer hacking" at the National Electoral Council (CNE), after it declared Maduro the winner of Sunday's vote.

On Tuesday, following a meeting of Maduro's top political and military advisors, he announced the creation of a special committee, aided by Russian and Chinese experts, to evaluate the nation's biosecurity and an attack on the CNE's communications systems.

"The attacks, I am sure, were directed by the power of Elon Musk," he said.

"Venezuela, as I said yesterday and today, is facing domestic and international aggression from world powers, and now it is evident that Elon Musk is obsessed with the idea of taking over Venezuela and ruling it from abroad," Maduro said on Tuesday.

"He is largely responsible for these attacks and acts of aggression," he added, suggesting the existence of a "global alliance of the far right, the fascist far right, drug traffickers, Elon Musk and the imperialist US government."

"All those who come after Venezuela, we will eliminate them."

Mars trip invitation

On his media platform X, Musk has regularly slammed Maduro's policies.

When asked about the criticisms, a senior Venezuelan Foreign Ministry official said on condition of anonymity: "We know who Musk is. He's on the far right and supports (Argentine President Javier) Milei... So we take all these remarks as compliments."