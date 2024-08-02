An extensive prisoner exchange operation conducted by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has attracted significant international media coverage.

Türkiye orchestrated on Thursday a major swap involving 26 prisoners from the US, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia, and Belarus. The operation saw 10 prisoners, including two children, being sent to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the US.

Prominent figures among those released include The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, former US Marine Paul Whelan, German mercenary Rico Krieger, Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin, and Russian Federal Security Service officer Vadim Krasikov.

International media widely reported on Türkiye's MIT for coordinating a significant prisoner exchange involving seven countries. Outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post, and BBC focused on Ankara's crucial role due to its ties with all the parties and underlined the operation's complexity and scope.

United States

The New York Times reported on the operation with the headline "Journalists and Dissidents Freed In Prisoner Exchange With Russia." It noted that Gershkovich and others were released in the most comprehensive exchange between Russia and the West in decades, facilitated by Türkiye.

The report emphasised that this was the first time since the Soviet Union's collapse that Moscow had released prominent dissidents.

The Washington Post described the swap as a "milestone," highlighting the complexity and scale of the exchange involving seven countries. The article also pointed out that the exchange occurred during one of the "lowest points" in US-Russia relations since the Cold War. The Post credited Turkish intelligence with successfully coordinating one of the most “intricate" exchanges in history.

The Wall Street Journal headlined its report "WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich is Free," underlining the significance of his release and the overall exchange, describing it as the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.

CNN focused on the release of Gershkovich and Whelan, labeling the operation "historic."

The Associated Press highlighted the operation as the largest prisoner exchange since the post-Soviet era, noting the “surprising" scale and the years of secret negotiations leading to the swap.

United Kingdom

The Times highlighted that the exchange took place in Ankara, noting Türkiye's history of facilitating past prisoner swaps. The article recalled Türkiye’s role in a 2022 exchange involving a Russian pilot and a former US Marine.